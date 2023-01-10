District Police solve T. Narasipur house burglary, Nanjangud cyber crime cases

January 10, 2023

Four arrested, four absconding; 791.510 grams gold, 499.260 grams silver, Rs. 26,000 cash recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the Mysuru District Police have solved a house burglary case in T. Narasipur and a cyber crime case at Nanjangud by arresting a total of four accused and recovering gold, silver and cash from them.

Addressing a press meet at her office in city yesterday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar said that on Aug. 22, 2022, one Srinivas, Proprietor of Srinidhi Distributor, an edible oil distributing agency in T. Narasipur town, had lodged a complaint that his house was burgled on Aug. 21 and about 3.250-kg gold ornaments, 12-kg silver and Rs. 30 lakh cash kept in the digital locker at his house was stolen following which the Police had registered a case.

A special Police team, comprising Saligrama Inspector Srikanth, Nanjangud Town Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, T. Narasipur Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar, Antharasanthe Sub-Inspector Jayaprakash, led by Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP Govindaraju, was formed to crack the case.

While investigating the case, the special Police team came to know that the crime was committed by ‘Kadur Sadiq Gang’ comprising Kadur Sadiq, Kadur Khalid, Dadapeer and Hamza.

They also came to know that Dadapeer was an inter-State burglar, who was recently recruited to the gang. All the four had cases (Murder, dacoity, burglary and extortion) registered against them at various Police Stations across the State.

A Police team, led by Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar, went in search of Dadapeer and collected information about him at Hindupur, Bathalapalli, Penukonda, Puttaparthi, Parigi, Dharmavaram, Anantapur and Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh and finally arrested Dadapeer at Hindupur.

During interrogation, accused Dadapeer is said to have revealed that he, along with Kadur Khalid (now in Hassan Jail), Kadur Sadiq and Hamza, had committed the burglary. Based on the information provided by him, the Police recovered 791.510 grams gold and 499.260 grams silver from him.

The SP further said that the accused used to move around in a car with fake registration number and used to target houses for burglary and added that they had used a drilling machine to open the locker and after committing the crime, Dadapeer had gone to Andhra Pradesh. While Kadur Khalid was arrested by Hassan Police in another case and sent to Hassan Jail, Kadur Sadiq and Hamza are absconding and the Police have launched a hunt to nab them, the SP added.

Following the arrest of Khalid, the District Police have solved two cases in T. Narasipur, one case each in Bailhongal and Nipani in Belagavi district and Gadag district.

Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP Govindaraju, Saligrama Inspector Srikanth, Nanjangud Town Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, T. Narasipur Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar, Antaharasanthe Sub-Inspector Jayaprakash, Probationary Sub-Inspector Arathi, ASI Satish and staff Bhaskar, Ashok, Vasanthakumar, Jayakumar and Ashvitha took part in the operation, SP Seema Latkar has announced a reward for the team.

In the second case, the District Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police have solved a case in their jurisdiction with the arrest of three accused.

One Himashwetha of Badanavalu village in Nanjangud taluk had lodged a complaint stating that one Robert Edgar, who she knew on Instagram, had told her that he was in the UK. Later, Robert told her that he would be sending an iPhone and other costly gifts to her.

He also informed her that she would be receiving a call from Delhi Airport and told her to pay the clearance charges and claim the gift. Accordingly, Himashwetha received calls from three different phone numbers between Sept. 26, 2022 and Oct. 6 and she transferred a total of Rs. 4,77,000 to four different Bank accounts. As she did not receive the gifts she lodged complaint with CEN Police.

SP Seema Latkar and Additional SP Dr. Nandini formed a team comprising CEN Police Inspector Shabeer Hussain, which collected information and took three accused from Assam into custody besides seizing two keypad mobile phones, four smartphones, two Bank passbooks, one house rent agreement papers and Rs. 26,000 cash from them.

Those arrested are Simbulal Chorayath, 26, Lal Singikar Chorayath, 23 and Harilal Chorayath, 22, of Karimganj district in Assam.

While working in Bengaluru, one Siampui had come across a Nigeria citizen, who later married her sister and it was him who had told them about making money by committing cyber crimes and go unnoticed. The accused had changed their addresses to Bengaluru and Siampui had 39 Bank accounts in various names. The Nigerian had obtained their ATM cards and passbooks and used to get money withdrawn from them. He had also taken many SIM cards in the name of the accused and had got the phone numbers linked to the Bank accounts, which the Cops came to know during interrogation.

It was also revealed that the accused operated only on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and Government holidays.

The Police are on a look out for Siampui and the Nigerian national, who are absconding.

Inspector Shabeer Hussain, Sub-Inspector Lokesh and staff Manjunath Rangaswamy, B.V. Manjunath, Mahadevaswamy, Venkatesh, Pushpalatha, Mahesh, Maheshkumar, Abhishek, Adarsh and Sindhu took part in the operation.

The SP has urged public not to fall prey to cyber crimes by disclosing Bank details, OTPs and get lured for high profits.