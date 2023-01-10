Over 200 attend Sky Watch event at Vijnana Bhavan

January 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru, had organised a ‘Sky Watch Event’ in association with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore for the general public on Jan. 7 at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus.

Prof. S.N. Prasad, retd. Principal of RIE, M. Krishnamurthy, Astronomy enthusiast, N. Amoghavarsha, Project Associate of COSMOS and R. Punith, Project Assistant and other resource persons were present.

The moon and its craters, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and its Galilean moons and other celestial objects were shown through the three telescopes.

More than 200 people were present for the Sky Watch Event. The people were curious and got their doubts cleared by asking the resource persons.