JD(S) protests fuel price hike

June 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Janata Dal (Secular) party workers, led by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), staged a protest in front of Gandhi Square in the city this morning against the State Congress Government’s decision to hike the price of petrol and diesel.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that by hiking fuel prices the State Government has burdened the people.

“Hiking the price of fuel is a sensitive issue, but the Chief Minister is justifying the hike by comparing the prices of other States. How can auto drivers and two-wheeler owners pay Rs.103 daily? The State Government, after coming to power, has increased the rates of liquor and stamp duty for property registrations. Now, it is learnt that it is considering increasing the rates of drinking water which is so essential for everyone,” he said.

Continuing, the MLA said that the CM and Congress leaders were claiming that they will win 15-20 Lok Sabha seats but managed only 9, that too with a margin of 20,000 to 25,000 votes. But the NDA candidates have won by a margin of 2 lakh to 3 lakh votes. Unable to digest the defeat, they have now raised fuel prices to take revenge on voters. If the State Government is really pro-poor, it should immediately withdraw the fuel hike, he added.

He concluded by saying that the State Government has misused the funds allocated for various Boards and Corporations, demanded a CBI enquiry and announced that JD(S) will fight against these misdeeds in the Assembly.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, former Mayor R. Lingappa, former Corporators SBM Manju, Prema Shankaregowda and Shivanna, JD(S) City President K.T. Cheluvegwoda, leader H.K. Ramu and others were present.