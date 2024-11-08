JPC Chief points at officials’ role in changing records for Waqf Board

November 8, 2024

Jagdambika Pal receives over 70 grievances from affected individuals during his visit to Hubballi

Bengaluru: Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Jagdambika Pal questioned, how is it possible to change the pahanis of lands belonging to farmers and temples without the cooperation of officials?

He was addressing media persons after receiving grievances from the affected farmers and others, at Hubballi during his visit to the State yesterday.

Pal said, the lands owned by farmers, assets of temples and mutts having records as old as 500 years to 1,000 years are being marked as Waqf properties.

Besides, the change of ownership is reflecting in pahani and right to property, triggering doubts over the possibilities, despite having all the documents issued by Revenue Department. The State Government has assured to withdraw the notice issued to farmers claiming their lands as that of Karnataka State Waqf Board, but for now, the Revenue Department may have been instructed not to evict any farmers. Would the problem be solved? questioned Pal, pointing at the issues that have surfaced in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and other districts. About 15,000 acres of land belonging to mutts and temples having a rich history are being classified as Waqf property and so also the farm lands cultivated by farmers since as long as 1920 and 1930. It is a serious issue and have so far received over 70 grievances, along with that of the legislators. Thousands of farmers have landed in trouble, with MP Tejasvi Surya from the State explaining in particular about the problems being faced here, said Pal.