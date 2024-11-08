Syed Issaq’s dream Kannada library awaits genuine help

November 8, 2024

Three years after devastating fire, tall promises remain unfulfilled

Mysuru: As Karnataka celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava throughout this month, a private public library, established by Kannada enthusiast Syed Issaq in Rajeevnagar in city, lies neglected, with authorities failing to restore it after a devastating fire three years ago.

Driven by his love for Kannada, Issaq launched the library at 5th Cross, Rajeevnagar Second Stage, on Nov. 1, 2011, with public support to commemorate Kannada Rajyotsava. The library initially housed 11,000 books, newspapers, periodicals and magazines, largely contributed by the public, along with volumes from Issaq’s personal collection. He established this Kannada library in a predominantly Urdu-speaking neighbourhood, aiming to promote Kannada and a love for reading among the local community.

Recognising his efforts, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) granted a 5,500 sq. ft. site at 5th Cross, where Issaq’s library quickly became a popular resource, attracting hundreds of readers daily.

Fire incident in 2021

Tragically, on Apr. 9, 2021, a fire broke out, destroying most of the library’s 11,000 books. This loss deeply affected Issaq, whose passion for books had built this community treasure.

Undeterred, he vowed to rebuild. His efforts were supported by Rs. 2 lakh from Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Rs. 50,000 from the then Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, along with donations from the public.

With these contributions, Issaq rebuilt the library in a shed for Rs. 3.5 lakh. His dedication has inspired book-lovers across Karnataka, and today, the library houses a remarkable collection of 33,000 books gifted by people from all over the State.

Driven by his deep love for Kannada literature, Syed Issaq has long dreamed of building a dedicated facility for his new library. Repeatedly seeking help from political leaders across parties, Issaq’s hopes remain unfulfilled as their assurances have yet to translate into action.

Issaq opens the library every day from 7.30 am to 7.30 pm, treating it as a sanctuary.

Support not materialised

More than three years and three Kannada Rajyotsavas have passed since the fire that devastated his original library and dashed Issaq’s dreams. Yet, he continues his mission, determined to construct a permanent building for this community resource. Despite his relentless efforts, meaningful support has not materialised.

Issaq is especially passionate about fostering Kannada in non-Kannada-speaking areas, which he believes is even more impactful than in Kannada-majority localities.

With Issaq’s tin-roofed library crying out for support, the time has come for the authorities to step in and help him build a secure space for his treasured collection of Kannada books, which draws hundreds of visitors daily.