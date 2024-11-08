Waqf Board issues notices to 16 residents in Madikeri

November 8, 2024

Madikeri: Residents of Ranipet and those residing in the surroundings of Muslim Burial Grounds at Makhan Cross, Madikeri, have received notices from the Karnataka Waqf Board asking them to produce their property documents. In all, the Waqf Board has issued notices to 16 residents.

Out of these 16 residents, 11 residents belong to Hindu community and the remaining five belong to Muslim community. The notice mentions that they have encroached the burial ground land. The Waqf Board, which had issued the notices on Oct. 10, had asked the 16 residents to be present in person at the Karnataka Waqf Board Office on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru at 3 pm on Oct. 24.

According to the residents, they have been residing at the present place along with their families since 40 years and they have been receiving notices since 2019.

The residents claim that their names have been mentioned as owners in the RTC document and despite this the Waqf Board has been issuing notices. They (residents) said that they have been paying property tax, water bills and other taxes to the City Municipal Council (CMC) besides stating that they have not appeared for any enquiry by the Waqf Board which is not necessary for them.