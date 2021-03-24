JSS provides vehicle for Old Age Home inmates to receive jab

March 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of Old Age Home inmates went in a group to get COVID-19 vaccination in city yesterday, thanks to a vehicle provided by JSS Mahavidyapeetha. The inmates were picked up from the Home and dropped back after administering vaccine.

This maiden initiative was launched by Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner (MCC) Shilpa Nag at the Corporation premises here. The suggestion had been given by Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer and Nodal Officer for RT-PCR testing and reporting, to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri during the recent review meeting.

Accordingly, the first batch of senior citizens of a Home for Aged was picked and dropped back after giving them the first dose of vaccination.

Talking to reporters after flagging off the maiden batch, the MCC Commissioner said this facility was offered to senior citizens who were not in a position to go to vaccination centres and wait for long for their turn to get vaccinated. The JSS Mahavidyapeetha has provided a vehicle to ferry the inmates of Homes to facilitate their vaccination.

The mapping of Old Age Homes has been done Zone-wise and each Home will be given a date and time so that inmates must be ready on that day to take the jab. The MCC plans to cover at least 60 percent of senior citizens before Mar. 31.

Shilpa Nag said the MCC is ready to provide vehicles if more than 15 inmates of any Old Age Home are ready to take vaccination. Phase-3 vaccination for persons above 60 years of age and over 45 years with co-morbidities began on Mar. 8. Vaccination was being done in 28 Urban Primary Health Centres and five Government facilities. MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G.Nagaraj has been made the Coordinator to ensure vaccination of elders.

Separate counters have been opened for senior citizens where they would be vaccinated immediately without making them to wait for long. Details of those inmates are collected in advance and uploaded in CoWIN2.0 portal for vaccinating them, the Commissioner said.

Dr. Nagaraj said two counters have been opened at District Hospital to vaccinate senior citizens. As many as 40 inmates of Alanahalli Old Age Home were taken in a van and dropped back after vaccination. He said JSS Mahavidyapeetha authorities have given the vehicle along with a driver till Mar. 31 for this purpose and have agreed to extend it if necessary. The MCC will bear diesel expenses.

While inoculation was done on four days in Urban Primary Health Centres — Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday — it was daily at District Hospital and Trauma Centre, he noted.

Authorities of Old Age Homes, who wish to avail free transport facility, may call MCC Control Room on Mob: 94498-41196 or 94498-41195.