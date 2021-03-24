Mysuru touches 100 COVID-19 cases

March 24, 2021

19 school children in Bannur test positive; Containment Zones at M. Shettahalli in Srirangapatna

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 100 COVID-19 positive cases on Mar. 23 in what may be termed as the second wave that has hit Karnataka. Even State Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has confirmed on Mar. 22 that the second wave has hit Karnataka with Bengaluru Urban reporting highest number of cases and deaths after the first wave that subsided last October.

From March 2020 till now, 54,972 positive cases have been reported in Mysuru and of them, 53,514 have been discharged.

On Mar. 23, 100 cases have been reported and at present there are 416 active cases housed at homes and various Government and private care facilities. In all, the total number of persons observed till date stands at 3,30,322 and 8,69,052 samples have been tested in Government laboratories and 76,558 have been tested in private labs. In all 1,042 patients have lost their lives to Coronavirus in Mysuru.

15 cases in one village

Meanwhile, certain areas in M. Shettahalli village in Srirangapatna Taluk, Mandya district, have been declared as Containment Zone with 15 cases while the total cases from Srirangapatna Taluk have touched 20. Fifteen cases have been reported from a single village and as such, Tahsildar M.V. Roopa visited the village yesterday and took stock of the situation.

As the village was set to celebrate Marihabba last evening, the Tahsildar urged the people to pray at homes and not to venture out of houses. Only a small scale event was organised. Entry of outsiders has been banned into M. Shettahalli. Officers have been directed to ensure proper supply of rations and medicines to those in Containment Zones.

Students test positive

At Bannur village, 19 children of Vivekananda School in T. Narasipur Taluk of Mysuru District have tested positive. All the children have been put under home isolation and the entire school has been sanitised.

As part of testing mechanism, over 1,500 students of eighth, ninth and tenth standard and teachers were tested and 19 of them tested positive. Taluk Health Officers said that all the students were asymptomatic and fever was not detected.

In rest of Bannur, 30 positive cases were reported and parents of other students studying at Vivekananda School are a worried lot. However, District Administration has not ordered sealing down of school, officials said.