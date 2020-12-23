New Coronavirus strain effect: Night Curfew

December 23, 2020

From Dec. 24, 2020 till Jan. 1, 2021 between 11 pm and 5 am across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The State Government has decided to impose night curfew across Karnataka from 11 pm tomorrow (Dec. 24, 2020) upto 5 am on Jan. 2, 2021 in the wake of emergence of a new strain of Coronavirus in United Kingdom (UK) and other European countries.

This was announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after a meeting with Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar this morning. The CM said, “As per the advise of Government of India and the COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), it has been decided to impose night curfew across the State from 11 pm tomorrow till 5 am on Jan. 2, 2021. I request all public to co-operate with the State Government to contain the new form of virus.”

The CM said it was mandatory for all passengers coming from abroad to carry with them RT-PCR negative report to produce it on their arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru. Arrangements have been made at all airports in the State to screen every passenger before boarding or on arrival.

On the State Government’s decision to re-open 10th and 12th std. classes from Jan. 1, Yediyurappa said the Government would study the situation for the next two to three days and then take a call on it.

Asked about the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Chief Minister did not elaborate on it except saying that guidelines had already been issued in this regard.

In the morning, Dr. Sudhakar held an in-camera meeting with the members of COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee headed by its Chairman Dr. M.K. Sudarshan on the new strain of Coronavirus. It was learnt that the Committee members suggested to the State Government to take stringent measures such as imposition of night curfew and its strict implementation in order to check the spread of pandemic. The Panel asked the Government not to commit any mistake as done a few months ago when the airports were opened and allowed passengers inside without conducting any test. This, according to the Committee, had resulted in explosion of Corona positive cases in the State.

Fresh guidelines expected

The State Government is expected to issue a fresh set of guidelines to be followed strictly for 10 days from today. The Police Department would be asked to ensure the closure of all shops, business establishments, bars, pubs and restaurants, malls before 10 pm for enabling people to reach home soon.

17 from UK in Mysuru

Meanwhile, as many as 17 passengers have arrived in Mysuru from the UK out of which location of seven persons had been established. The traced passengers have been asked to go for RT-PCR test. Efforts are on to find out location of another 10 persons. “Every person arriving in Mysore Airport is asked to furnish all details such as names, addresses and contact number in order to keep observation on them,” Airport sources told Star of Mysore.

No KSRTC buses after 10 pm

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has said that KSRTC buses will not be operated after 10 pm following imposition of Night Curfew by the State Government across the State from today till Jan. 2, 2021. He said life was more important than everything and the KSRTC did not want to put lives of lakhs of passengers who travel in State buses, in danger.