Jubilant Generics to re-open soon with ICMR guidelines

May 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that Jubilant Generics, the company in Nanjangud which was shut due to COVID-19, will resume operations soon with the guidelines by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The State Government has accorded clearance for its operations.

A person (P52) employed at Jubilant Generics was identified as the source of infection of Nanjangud cluster spreading novel Coronavirus to 76 people. As such, the company closed its operations till now. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Bommai said the Health Department had written to ICMR, which had in response sent guidelines.

He said the Mysuru District Administration will take all the necessary steps before the premises is re-opened with the stipulated restrictions. The company had sought permission from the Karnataka Government to restart operations after its parent company Jubilant Life Sciences tied up with the US drug firm Gilead to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, which is considered to be a frontline drug to treat COVID-19.

“The work on modification of the plant to supply the product has to begin immediately to manufacture Remdesivir. In view of this extreme urgency, it is critical to resume and normalise operations at the Jubilant Generics, Nanjangud plant immediately,” a letter to the Government by the company read.

The company manufactured critical medicines like Azithromycin, Losartan, Valsartan, Irbesartan, Carbamazepine and Oxcarbazepine. Jubilant also manufactures Azithromycin Dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate that are used as the first line of treatment for COVID-19,” it said.