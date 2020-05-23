Railways to open reservation counters in phased manner

May 23, 2020

First 100 pairs of trains to operate from June 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Railways have decided to open reservation counters to purchase advanced reservation tickets in a phased manner. To begin with, booking counters in important stations across Indian Railways were opened from May 22.

On Mysuru Division, PRS counters at the following Stations are open for issuing tickets for the first 100 pairs of train services announced by the Ministry of Railways for operation from June 1, 2020:

1. Mysuru; 2. Davanagere; 3. Shivamogga Town and 4. Hassan.

The refund facility for the tickets booked during the period of lockdown will also be arranged through theses counters with effect from May 25, 2020.

As already informed, 2 pairs of Intra-State, inter-district trains have commenced service from yesterday.

1. KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi Express Spl. (tri-weekly); 2. KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru Express Spl. (6 days in a week except Sunday).

Social distancing and other SOPs will be enforced strictly. Rail-users are requested to help Railways in maintaining hygiene/cleanliness in station premises, including booking counters.

The first service of Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Express Spl. left Mysuru Station yesterday as per schedule at 13:45 hrs.