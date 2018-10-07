Jumbo Circus begins
Mysuru:  Adding excitement to Dasara festivities scheduled to commence from Oct.10 in city, Jumbo Circus, which has pitched its tent at Horse Park ground near Karanji Lake, behind Zoo, Nazarbad here, was inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and MLA Tanveer Sait last evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that Jumbo Circus has been conducting shows since many years with artistes showcasing their breathtaking performances and added that this has become a centre of attraction for Mysureans, students and tourists.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and MLA Tanveer Sait, who inaugurated Jumbo Circus at Horse Park ground last evening, are seen with children who had come to watch the inaugural Show.

Expressing happiness about Jumbo Circus commencing the shows in city, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar called upon the students and tourists to watch the shows to encourage the artistes and enjoy it.

MLA Tanveer Sait, who also spoke, highlighted the contributions of Mysuru Kings in the development of the city and added that artistes from across the country will be showcasing their talents through various cultural and other programmes during Dasara festivities.

Stating that the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru had always encouraged talented artistes, Tanveer Sait expressed happiness and asked the public to encourage the artistes by watching the Circus.

There will be three shows everyday at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm at the World Circus Carnival with performances from Ethiopian, Kenyan, Chinese and Indian artistes.

