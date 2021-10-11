Jumboo Savari rehearsal held
News

Jumboo Savari rehearsal held

October 11, 2021

Police Band, Mounted Police, two Police battalions take part

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara festivities gaining momentum and the grand finale (Jumboo Savari) to be held on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 15), the Jumboo Savari rehearsal was held at Mysore Palace premises this morning.

Dasara elephants Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu, Kumki elephants Chaitra and Kaveri, Ashwathama and Lakshmi along with the Police Band, Mounted Police battalion and two Police battalions took part in the rehearsal.

The rehearsal was held without the wooden howdah mounted on Abhimanyu as the weight carrying training for Dasara elephants has been stopped since yesterday and the special diet for them is being continued.

Abhimanyu, along with Chaitra and Kaveri, which were made to stand near the residence of the Mysore royal family were brought in a procession to the podium, where dignitaries shower flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg weighing Golden Howdah.

While Ashwathama and Lakshmi marched in the front followed by the Police Band, Mounted Police and Police battalions, Abhimanyu with Chaitra and Kaveri on his either side, came in a procession to the podium where DCP Pradeep Gunti and others showered flower petals on them with the Police Band playing the National Anthem in the background.

Two rounds of Jumboo Savari rehearsals were held today and the elephants were sent back to their sheds for rest. The rehearsals went off smoothly without any glitches.

Another round of rehearsal will be held  tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching