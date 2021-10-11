Jumboo Savari rehearsal held

October 11, 2021

Police Band, Mounted Police, two Police battalions take part

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara festivities gaining momentum and the grand finale (Jumboo Savari) to be held on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 15), the Jumboo Savari rehearsal was held at Mysore Palace premises this morning.

Dasara elephants Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu, Kumki elephants Chaitra and Kaveri, Ashwathama and Lakshmi along with the Police Band, Mounted Police battalion and two Police battalions took part in the rehearsal.

The rehearsal was held without the wooden howdah mounted on Abhimanyu as the weight carrying training for Dasara elephants has been stopped since yesterday and the special diet for them is being continued.

Abhimanyu, along with Chaitra and Kaveri, which were made to stand near the residence of the Mysore royal family were brought in a procession to the podium, where dignitaries shower flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg weighing Golden Howdah.

While Ashwathama and Lakshmi marched in the front followed by the Police Band, Mounted Police and Police battalions, Abhimanyu with Chaitra and Kaveri on his either side, came in a procession to the podium where DCP Pradeep Gunti and others showered flower petals on them with the Police Band playing the National Anthem in the background.

Two rounds of Jumboo Savari rehearsals were held today and the elephants were sent back to their sheds for rest. The rehearsals went off smoothly without any glitches.

Another round of rehearsal will be held tomorrow.