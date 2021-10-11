Dawn-to-Dusk Cultural Melange

October 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The dawn-to-dusk cultural programmes at Mysore Palace premises in city on Sunday was a treat to watch for thousands of music lovers, who visited the Palace right from morning till night, braving the sun in the morning followed by rains in the afternoon and evening.

The cultural extravaganza began as early as 6 am with R. Chandra and his team comprising 108 members playing Nadaswara to welcome the Sun God. Later, Sugama Sangeetha, Devotional songs, Bhavageethe, Bhavasangama, Sufi Songs, Bharatanatyam, mono act etc. followed, which provided a feast to the eyes of visitors. However, the heavy rains that lashed the city in the afternoon, brought the temperature and humidity down.

Some of the events held in the morning included rendering of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s compositions by the city’s Raghavendra Raagalaya Sangeetha Balaga, a Baala Pratibhotsava (Child Talent Festival) by Mysuru’s Krishnaprasad and team, which enthralled audience.

The other shows included Bharatanatyam performance by Bagalkot’s Shreya Prahlad Kulkarni, Sugama Sangeetha by Shivamogga’s Deepika Srikanth and team, Mono Act by Udupi’s Poornima Suresh and team, Bhavageethe by Bengaluru’s Chinmai Athreyas, Bharatanatyam by Bengaluru’s Natanam Charitable Trust, Dance-Drama by Bengaluru’s Darshini Manjunath and team, devotional songs by Bengaluru’s Samaya Foundation, Bhavageete by Mysuru’s Naadanarthanam Music and Dance School, Rangageethe by Sangeetha and troupe-Mysuru, Karnatak Classical Music by Vidwan Mysore Srinath and Sufi Songs by Mysuru’s Zaheedulla Khan and team.

Earlier, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the dawn-to-dusk cultural event. Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Channappa and other officials were present on the occasion.