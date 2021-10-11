Instrumental Fusion Music and Ghazals reverberate around Palace

October 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The ongoing Dasara cultural programmes at Mysore Palace last evening featured Naadageethe, fusion music, ghazal presentation and a vocal concert by a child singer.

The evening began amidst incessant rains with Bengaluru’s Amogha Varsha Drums Collective troupe presenting a stunning Fusion Music performance, followed by an enthralling Ghazal Concert by Mysuru’s Shantala Vattam and team, a melodious orchestra by noted singer Dr. Shamitha Malnad and team and a vocal presentation by child singer Tanvi G. Gowda.

Dr. Shamitha Malnad was the cynosure of all eyes as she captivated the gathering by her ‘Swara Namana’. Dr. Shamitha was a treat to watch as she sang popular hits from Kannada movies featuring top actors of yesteryears like Pandari Bai, Sarita, Jayanti, Bharati, Jayaprada, Madhavi and Jamuna. Singers Jogi Suneetha and Chetan Soska were the other star attraction as they dazzled the crowd with their melodious voice.

Child singer Tanvi G. Gowda too fascinated the crowd through her charmful singing. She rendered songs from the film ‘Gaanayogi Panchakshara Gawai’, which delighted the crowd and much impressed District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who was all praise for the child singer’s talent. Somashekar also felicitated all singers and other artistes who took part in the cultural programme.

Rains that lashed the city yesterday did not deter the enthusiasm of music-lovers.

A Palace elephant which was being taken for ‘puja’ rituals as part of Dasara attracted the Palace visitors yesterday.

Chairman of various Boards and Corporations — H.V. Rajeev, M. Appanna and N.V. Phaneesh — the Minister’s Special Officer on Duty Dinesh Gooligowda, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director R. Raju, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present.