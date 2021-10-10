Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is new Karnataka Chief Justice
News

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is new Karnataka Chief Justice

October 10, 2021

Bengaluru: Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, a senior Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Saturday. The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification on the appointment after the President gave his assent.

Born on July 3, 1960, Justice Awasthi completed his graduation in Law from Lucknow University in 1986. He enrolled as an Advocate in 1987 and practised in civil, service and education matters at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

He later worked as the Asst. Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before his elevation as an Addl. Judge in 2009. He became a permanent Judge in 2010. Also, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Another Senior Judge from Karnataka High Court, Justice Aravind Kumar, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court. With this, two prominent Judges from the Karnataka High Court have been elevated as Chief Justices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching