Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is new Karnataka Chief Justice

Bengaluru: Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, a senior Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Saturday. The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification on the appointment after the President gave his assent.

Born on July 3, 1960, Justice Awasthi completed his graduation in Law from Lucknow University in 1986. He enrolled as an Advocate in 1987 and practised in civil, service and education matters at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

He later worked as the Asst. Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before his elevation as an Addl. Judge in 2009. He became a permanent Judge in 2010. Also, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Another Senior Judge from Karnataka High Court, Justice Aravind Kumar, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court. With this, two prominent Judges from the Karnataka High Court have been elevated as Chief Justices.