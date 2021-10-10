All Government Hospitals to be upgraded: CM

October 10, 2021

Bengaluru: Asserting that all Government Hospitals at different levels in the State will be upgraded, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the upgradation will be taken up with Central Government funds.

Speaking to presspersons at New Delhi after meeting Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, Bommai said that the Union Health Minister has promised to provide funding for upgradation of District Hospitals to Super-Speciality Hospitals and Primary Health Centres to higher levels.

Pointing out that Mandaviya has also promised to deliver COVID vaccines as and when needed, Bommai said that the Union Minister will take part in a programme to take place at NIMHANS in Bengaluru on Oct.10, during which he has assured to hear the State’s needs for the overall development of the health sector.

Contending that the State has been successful in tackling pandemic, he said the State’s efforts has been lauded by the Centre. Karnataka plans to complete the second dose of jab to 70 percent of the eligible population as soon as possible, he added.