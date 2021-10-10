Durga Puja by Bengali Association, Mysuru

October 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Bengali Association, Mysuru, celebrating Durga Puja at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, near CFTRI Main Gate, in city from Oct. 11 to 15.

During this period, the Association has organised a good lot of cultural activities for people of all age group and ‘Daridra Narayan Seva’ is carried out on all the days.

Oct. 11 (Monday) – Shashti: As per mythology, on the 6th day (Maha Shashti), Goddess Durga landed on Earth with her four children — Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya.

On Maha Shashti, the face of the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled and rituals are performed. Drums known as ‘Dhaak’ are banged.

Oct. 12 (Tuesday) – Maha Saptami: On Maha Saptami, the maha puja is performed. Before the Sun rises, a banana tree is submerged in holy water and then it is covered with a new saree just like a newly-wed woman (Kola bou).

Oct. 13 (Wednesday) – Maha Ashtami: As per mythology, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura on Maha Ashtami.

On this day, devotees offer their prayers to the Goddess known as ‘Anjali’. Girls that are less than nine years are depicted as Goddess Durga and are worshipped. This ritual is known as ‘Kumari Puja.’ After this, the ‘Sandhi Puja’ is performed.

Oct. 14 (Thursday) – Navami: After the ‘Sandhi Puja’ ends, Maha Navami begins. On the occasion of Maha Navami, Maha Arati is performed.

Oct. 15 (Friday) – Vijayadashami: Vijayadashami is the last day of the festival.

On Maha Dashami, the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in the holy water of River Ganges. Before the immersion, processions are carried out by the worshippers on trucks with the beating of drums which is accompanied by singing and dancing. For details, contact Malay Chakraborty of the Association on Mob: 98880-21195, according to a press release.