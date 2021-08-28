K.R. MLA Ramdas holds meeting with Police

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the recent dacoity and murder at a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram and gang rape of an MBA student at Chamundi foothill shocking the city, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas held a meeting with Police officers of all Police Stations coming under K.R. Constituency, at his office here on Thursday.

Pointing out that in a similar meeting held on June 7, he had asked the Police to install CCTV cameras at all vantage and strategic points on important roads and junctions in the Constituency and to prepare a list of habitual offenders, Ramdas said that the Police acted on his advice and as such the crime rate has drastically come down.

However, the recent jewellery shop loot and gang rape are shocking incidents and as such the Police must take more tighter security measures to ensure that such crimes do not recur.

Ramdas also directed the Police to ensure safe roads, proper street lighting and installation of more CCTV cameras in the Constituency in the next 60 days.

Announcing that he would send a draft report by Sept.12 on the additional measures taken to prevent crimes, he said that the Police must ensure a sense of safety and security among citizens by taking necessary steps in this regard.