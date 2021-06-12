Kadakola Industrialists Association hands over medical equipment to Varuna MLA
June 12, 2021

Kadakola Industrialists Association donated medical equipment and medicines worth Rs. 3 lakh for use in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and COVID Care Centres of Varuna Constituency on Thursday.

Honorary President of the Association, H. Ramakrishnegowda and other office-bearers of the Association handed over the medical equipment and medications including PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, medicines and oximeters to Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yathindra lauded the Association’s efforts to provide medical assistance and support by donating these medical supplies.

Ramakrishnegowda, who addressed the gathering, stated that over the last two years most of the industries were having a tough time due to the pandemic, but it is the responsibility of industrialists to help people in distress. As a result, 15 industrial units of Kadakola have come together to donate medical equipment and medicines worth Rs. 3 lakh to PHCs and COVID Care Centres of Varuna Constituency, he added.

