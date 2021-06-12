Judges donate groceries and medicines to city orphanages

June 12, 2021

City Judges, under the leadership of Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ramachandra D. Huddar donated groceries and medicines to three orphanages on Thursday.

Groceries including 8 quintal rice, pulses and grams as well as medicines were donated to Mother Teresa Seva Kendra at Bannimantap, Chayadevi Seva Samsthe at Jayanagar and Ashodayaka Seva Samsthe at BM Sri Nagar.

Judges also distributed two quintal rice to sanitation workers of City Courts, according to a press release from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhoote.