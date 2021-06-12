Judges donate groceries and medicines to city orphanages
Photo News

Judges donate groceries and medicines to city orphanages

June 12, 2021

City Judges, under the leadership of Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ramachandra D. Huddar donated groceries and medicines to three orphanages on Thursday.

Groceries including 8 quintal rice, pulses and grams as well as medicines were donated to Mother Teresa Seva Kendra at Bannimantap, Chayadevi Seva Samsthe at Jayanagar and Ashodayaka Seva Samsthe at BM Sri Nagar.

Judges also distributed two quintal rice to sanitation workers of City Courts, according to a press release from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhoote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching