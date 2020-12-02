In Briefs

Kanaka Jayanti tomorrow

December 2, 2020

The District Administration, in association with Kannada and Culture Department and Kanaka Jayantotsava Samiti, will celebrate Kanaka Jayanti at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises at 11.30am tomorrow. Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Jayantotsava Samiti General Secretary M. Puttaswamy (Bank Puttaswamy) said that the official celebration will take place at Kalamandira’s Maneyangala. At 5.30 pm tomorrow, Kaginele Shakha Mutt Seer Shivanandapuri Swamiji will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Kanakadasa at the Mutt premises in Siddarthanagar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching