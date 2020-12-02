Kanaka Jayanti tomorrow

The District Administration, in association with Kannada and Culture Department and Kanaka Jayantotsava Samiti, will celebrate Kanaka Jayanti at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises at 11.30am tomorrow. Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Jayantotsava Samiti General Secretary M. Puttaswamy (Bank Puttaswamy) said that the official celebration will take place at Kalamandira’s Maneyangala. At 5.30 pm tomorrow, Kaginele Shakha Mutt Seer Shivanandapuri Swamiji will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Kanakadasa at the Mutt premises in Siddarthanagar.
