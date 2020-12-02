Open manhole, a disaster in waiting at Dattagalli
Photo News

Open manhole, a disaster in waiting at Dattagalli

December 2, 2020

An open manhole at Dattagalli 3rd Stage is posing a threat to walkers especially during dark as unsuspecting public may walk right into it and injure themselves seriously. Also, with the cover missing, dirt and other stuff may enter the manhole and get clogged which may result in a lot of problems to the residents, whose sewage lines are connected to this manhole. Residents allege that despite bringing the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, no action has been taken till date. They have urged the authorities concerned to act fast before any fatal incidents take place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching