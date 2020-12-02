Open manhole, a disaster in waiting at Dattagalli

December 2, 2020

An open manhole at Dattagalli 3rd Stage is posing a threat to walkers especially during dark as unsuspecting public may walk right into it and injure themselves seriously. Also, with the cover missing, dirt and other stuff may enter the manhole and get clogged which may result in a lot of problems to the residents, whose sewage lines are connected to this manhole. Residents allege that despite bringing the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, no action has been taken till date. They have urged the authorities concerned to act fast before any fatal incidents take place.