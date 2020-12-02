Water disruption today and tomorrow

As repair works are taken up at Hongalli 3rd Stage, the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) will be stopping the supply of water to the pipeline and hence water cannot be pumped today and tomorrow, leading to disruption in supply of water in the following areas: Hebbal, Kumbarakoppal, Manchegowdanakoppal, KG Koppal, Lokanayakanagar, Vontikoppal, Paduvarahalli, Sharadevinagar, Saraswathipuram, Bogadi, Vijayanagar 1st and 3rd Stages, Gokulam 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, RMP, BEML, Janatanagar, KHB Colony, Hootagalli, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and surrounding areas, according to a press release from VVWW Executive Engineer.
