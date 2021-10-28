Kannadakkagi Naavu campaign: A run-up to Kannada Rajyotsava; Mysureans join lakhs in ‘Kannada Geeta Gayana’

October 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Oval Grounds in city, which normally plays host for sports events, today witnessed nearly 1,000 people including officials of various Departments, students and staff of Schools and Colleges sing ‘Naada Geete’ (State Anthem) — Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate… — in chorus.

The venue was one among many places including MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Commercial Tax Office and various Educational Institutions where people came together for the State Government’s call to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in a grand manner by organising various cultural events including ‘Kannada Geeta Gayana.’

As part of ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign launched by the State Government on Oct. 24 in the run-up to Kannada Rajyotsava, three popular Kannada songs were chosen to be rendered simultaneously in front of iconic buildings/ venues across the State today.

Apart from ‘Naada Geete,’ Baarisu Kannada Dindimava penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, Jogada Siri Belakinalli by Dr. K.S. Nissar Ahmed and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku by Music Director Hamsalekha, were rendered by lakhs of people starting at 11 am.

Gearing up for the unique feat, the Kannada and Culture Department had co-ordinated with all the 31 District Administrations and private organisations, associations and overseas Kannada organisations to take part in the event which got good response.

At Ovals Ground in Mysuru, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, UoM Registrar (Administration) Dr. R. Shivappa, Kannada & Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and others took part in the event and sang in unison with singers which included UoM Research students. On the occasion, they also took oath to use Kannada language in day-to-day life and promote Kannada at homes and in all our transactions.

Students and staff from various institutions including Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Maharaja’s High School, SDM College, Avila Convent joined the celebrations by singing and dancing to the Kannada songs.

In front of MCC Office, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra administered the oath and sang the songs along with Council Secretary Rangaswamy, Assistant Commissioner (Admin) M.K. Savitha. The event was attended by around 300 people including students and staff of nearby educational institutions.