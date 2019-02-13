Karanji Lake boating stoppe: Water level depleting before summer

Mysuru: Boating inside the picturesque Karanji Lake has been stopped. Reason: Lack of sufficient water. The boating activity has been stopped in early February, much before the beginning of the summer season putting a huge question mark on the survival of migratory and other birds that roost in the lake precincts.

Boats that usually ferried people around the Lake have been brought to the shore as the water level in the Lake is fast depleting. Confirming this to Star of Mysore, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni has said that the Zoo management had taken a decision to stop boating activity and it has been stopped from Feb.8.

“A certain depth of water is required for boating and we have a situation now where the water level is drastically depleting. Also, the people who run the boating activity after taking tenders told us that the water level was too low and boats got stuck in the slush and silt. So we have stopped boating till the Lake is filled up and we will have to wait for the rains to come,” he said.

Bird-lovers said that the water level usually depletes in Karanji Lake by the end of summer as there are many water inlets to the Lake. The boating activity too is usually suspended either in peak summer or by the end of summer season. There were summer seasons where boating activity continued in the Lake as there was sufficient water. This, however, is not the case this year as the water level has gone down early.

The major source of water for the Lake is rain water from Chamundi Hill. As rainfall was scanty last year, there was limited water flow from the Hill. Stopping of boating activity at the Lake, a perfect spot for bird watchers, picnickers and nature lovers, has disappointed visitors as they have for the time being lost the opportunity of boating.

Karanji Lake Nature Park is one of the tourist hot-spots in city. Zoo and Karanji Lake are located in a vast area of 165 acres of which 75 percent of the area is filled with greenery that acts as a lung space besides providing shelter to a lot of birds and butterflies.

