Karanth’s novel ‘Bettada Jeeva’ to be staged at Kiru Rangamandira
News

Karanth’s novel ‘Bettada Jeeva’ to be staged at Kiru Rangamandira

November 5, 2019

Mysuru, Nov. 5- Parivartana Ranga Samaja will be staging a play on eminent Kannada writer late K. Shivarama Karanth’s novel ‘Bettada Jeeva’ at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises on Nov. 16 and 17 as well as on Nov. 23 and 24 at 3.30 pm and 7 pm.

Senior theatre personality Dr. H.K. Ramanath released the poster of the play at Dhvanyaloka in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramanath said “it is a good development that more number of dramas are being staged in the city since 2010. Theatre can be influential in all aspects of life. The experience of theatre makes people more sensitive towards various issues. Rehearsing and performing lines and movements will improve memory.”

Retired Principal Prof. S.R. Ramesh, Secretary of Parivartana Ranga Samaja Madhava Khare and journalist Chinnaswamy Vaddagere were present.

