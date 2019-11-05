MAA Fest on Dec.14
November 5, 2019

Mysuru, Nov. 5- ‘MAA’, the annual festival of Mysore Medical College Alumni Association, will be held at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Auditorium in J.K.Grounds here on Dec.14.The event is being held on the second Saturday of December every year since 1999.

The MMC&RI, founded 95 years ago, has produced over 15,000 graduates and post-graduates in Medicine and many of them are members of the Association. ‘MAA’ fest provides an opportunity for members of the Association to interact with each other and share their knowledge and experiences. The fest also features felicitation to senior alumni members, Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programmes and cultural events. For more details, call Ph: 0821-2428258 or Mob: 98450-35639 or visit: www.maamysore.org.or e-mail: [email protected]

Office-bearers: The following are the office-bearers of the Association: 

Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj – Chairperson; Dr. M. Srinivasa – President;    Dr. M. Brahmendra – Secretary; Dr. S. Chandrashekar – Treasurer.

Vice-Presidents –  Dr. B.N. Ananda Ravi and Dr. H.G. Manjunath; Joint Secretaries – Dr. B. Mallika  and Dr. P. Dileep Kumar.

Executive Committee members: Dr.(Capt.) G.S. Venkatesh, Dr. L. Devegowda, Dr. C.Rajan, Dr. H.T. Chidananda, Dr. T.M. Mahadevappa, Dr. P.Satya, Dr.H.L. Krishnegowda, Dr. B.S. Pushpalatha, Dr. M.L. Ramachandra, Dr. R.C. Prameela, Dr. A.H. Hareesh, Dr. K.M. Shivakumar, Dr. Sudha, Dr. K.T. Chandrashekar and Dr. H.B. Shashidhar.

Special invitees:  Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Dr. Prasanna Shankar, Dr.K.R. Dakshayani, Dr. Prasanna Kumar and Dr. B. Basavaraj.

Immediate Past President:    Dr. B.S. Manjunath; MAA Trust Invitees:  Dr. M.A. Shekar and Dr. H.N. Dinesh.

