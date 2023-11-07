In Briefs

KARNAPEX-2024 Postcard Fest

November 7, 2023

As part of Postcard Fest KARNAPEX-2024 to be held at Bengaluru in January, 2024, the Department of Posts, Government of India, has organised drawing competition for school children, according to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru, Dr. Angel Raj. Topic for the competition is ‘Postman as a Super Hero.’ Competition must be conducted at the schools itself in the following categories:  1st and 2nd std; 3rd to 5th std;  6th to 8th std;  9th to 12th std. Competition should be conducted for a total of 20 students with 5 students in each category.

Participants should draw in A3 or A4 sheets. Last date to conduct competition is Nov. 10. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2417307 or 2417308 or Mob: 91089-01005.

