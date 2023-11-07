Samskrutika Sambhrama cultural contests

November 7, 2023

Rotary Central Mysore has organised ‘Samskrutika Sambhrama-2023’ cultural competitions on Nov. 18 and 19 at DAV Public School auditorium in J.P. Nagar. Competitions for LKG/ UKG students: Fancy Dress and Drawing.

Competitions for Primary School, High School and PU students: Singing – Bhavageethe (solo), Film Songs (solo), Patriotic Songs (group), Essay Writing, Dance – Film Songs (solo), Bharatanatyam (solo) and Folk Dance (group). Competitions under Open Category: Devotional Songs (solo), Mehandi, Arathi Thali, Flower Arrangement & Rangoli. Healthy Baby Contest will be held in the age categories 0-1 years, 1-2 years and 2-3 years. For details, contact Rtn. Subramanya Tantri on Mob: 94482-71837 or Rtn. Samartha Vaidya on 98458-65485 or Rtn. Rajesh Darera on 90360-19604.