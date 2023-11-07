In Briefs

Samskrutika Sambhrama cultural contests

November 7, 2023

Rotary Central Mysore has organised ‘Samskrutika Sambhrama-2023’ cultural competitions on Nov. 18 and 19 at DAV Public School auditorium in J.P. Nagar. Competitions for LKG/ UKG students: Fancy Dress and Drawing.

Competitions for Primary School, High School and PU students: Singing – Bhavageethe (solo), Film Songs (solo), Patriotic Songs (group), Essay Writing, Dance – Film Songs (solo), Bharatanatyam (solo) and Folk Dance (group). Competitions under Open Category: Devotional Songs (solo), Mehandi, Arathi Thali, Flower Arrangement & Rangoli. Healthy Baby Contest will be held in the age categories 0-1 years, 1-2 years and 2-3 years. For details, contact Rtn. Subramanya Tantri on Mob: 94482-71837 or Rtn. Samartha Vaidya on 98458-65485 or Rtn. Rajesh Darera on 90360-19604.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching