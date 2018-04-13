KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY POLLS – 2018: Periyapatna headed for a triangular contest

Periyapatna: Periyapatna Constituency in the district, bordering Kodagu, is almost certain to witness a triangular fight between the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP in the coming Assembly polls.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, campaigning by political parties in favour of their candidates and ticket aspirants is going on in full swing in the constituency, which is famous for tobacco cultivation.

Out of the 14 elections held so far since 1952, the Congress has won seven times, Janata Parivar four times, BJP once and Independent candidates have won twice. Incumbent MLA from Congress K. Venkatesh, has won five out of the seven times he had contested, thrice as Janata Parivar candidate and twice as Congress candidate.

Venkatesh who had identified himself with the Janata Parivar, crossed over to the Congress with CM Siddharamaiah more than a decade ago. K. Venkatesh who scored a hat-trick of wins by getting elected in 2004, 2008 and 2013 is all set to contest on a Congress ticket once again in the May 12 Assembly polls.

The other notable winners from this Constituency were K.S. Kalamarigowda, who won in 1978, 1983 and 1989 and H.M. Channabasappa, who won in 1967 and 1972. In the 2008 and 2013 elections, K. Venkatesh contesting on a Congress ticket won with a slender margins of 757 and 2,088 votes respectively, defeating his nearest rival K. Mahadev of the JD(S).

The BJP which won the seat only once in 1999, with H.C. Basavaraj being the winner, the party has failed to make any significant impact in this Assembly segment.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Congress has declared sitting MLA K. Venkatesh as its candidate, while the JD(S) has announced the candidature of K. Mahadev, who lost very narrowly to Venkatesh in the two previous Assembly polls (2008 & 2013).

As far as the BJP is concerned, the party is yet to name its candidate. BJP State Council Member H.D. Ganesh, businessman S. Manjunath, District Medical Cell Convenor Dr. Prakash Babu Rao, leaders K.S. Shashikumar and Shambulingappa are the front runners for the party ticket.

H.D. Ganesh, who contested on a BJP ticket twice earlier, had secured 28,270 and 28,652 votes respectively. Enthused by his performance in the previous polls, Ganesh is full of hope that the party would allot the ticket to him.

Businessman S. Manjunath, a new entrant to politics, has already started campaigning in the constituency, hoping that the party would allot him the ticket.

Manjunath has already set up his own office in Periyapatna to facilitate his campaign. Former Minister and former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, who was with the BJP for over two decades and also a keen contender for the party ticket from Periyapatna quit the BJP recently to join the Congress as Manjunath set up his own office last year with an eye on BJP ticket. Apprehensive of not getting the BJP ticket, with Manjunath extensively touring the constituency, Vijayashankar quit the BJP to join Congress, it is learnt.

Although Periyapatna was not a party strong hold despite having won the seat once in 1999, the BJP is making all out efforts to win the seat and spread its wings into the rural hinterland of Mysuru district.