Karnataka CM in Tirumala

September 24, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is in Andhra Pradesh for the foundation-laying ceremony for the Karnataka Guest House to be built in Tirumala hill town this morning, also took part in the Srivari Salakstla Brahmotsavam celebration at Tirumala.

  1. Concerned Citizen says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:24 am

    Why is it that politicians are always running and craving to be near religious places and events? They spend so much of their time at such places rather than the governemnt schools, hospitals, bus stand, government offices which provide services to the people who elected them. These politicians need to SERVE the people they promised to serve! Service is making the lives of other people better and the common person (woman/man) is looking for safe water, food, shelter, education and responsive actions from goverment offices when they go there to get their work done. Polititicians please direct your time, energy and efforts to making the life of people, animals and plants, better. Cititzens, we need to hold our politicians to the promises they made when they came seeking our votes.

