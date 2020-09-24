Karnataka CM in Tirumala

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.
Why is it that politicians are always running and craving to be near religious places and events? They spend so much of their time at such places rather than the governemnt schools, hospitals, bus stand, government offices which provide services to the people who elected them. These politicians need to SERVE the people they promised to serve! Service is making the lives of other people better and the common person (woman/man) is looking for safe water, food, shelter, education and responsive actions from goverment offices when they go there to get their work done. Polititicians please direct your time, energy and efforts to making the life of people, animals and plants, better. Cititzens, we need to hold our politicians to the promises they made when they came seeking our votes.