Karnataka declares Dengue as epidemic, to penalise people violating rules

September 4, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has officially declared Dengue fever, including its severe forms, as an Epidemic Disease under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. The State Government has also amended the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020, to enhance measures to combat the spread of the mosquito-borne illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Government stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 26 of 2020), the Government of Karnataka has hereby notified Dengue fever, including severe forms of Dengue fever, as an Epidemic Disease in the State of Karnataka.”

As part of the notification, the Government said, “It shall be the duty of every owner, occupier, builder or other person in-charge of any land or building or any place including water tanks, parks, play-ground to take necessary measures to prevent breeding of mosquitoes therein.”

If any lapses are found, the authorities can levy fines between Rs. 400 and Rs. 2,000. For houses not following rules, including letting water remain stagnant in flower pots, buckets or any area within the compound, the fine will be Rs. 400 for urban areas and Rs. 200 for rural areas.

Commercial establishments – including offices, educational institutions, hotels, resorts, shops, malls, cinema halls, puncture repair shops and plant nurseries – will have to pay fines of Rs. 1,000 in urban areas and Rs. 500 in rural areas.

Construction sites often have water accumulated in various areas – including puddles for mixing cement – and the highest fines have been reserved for them. The penalty is Rs. 2,000 in urban areas and Rs. 1,000 in rural parts of the State.

The State has seen a surge in dengue cases with the number for this year crossing 24,500, which is nearly 5,000 more than the total number of cases reported for all of 2023.

According to the data released by the Health Department, Karnataka has recorded 25,408 dengue cases and death toll rose to 12. Bengaluru has the highest number of dengue patients with over 11,000 positive cases, including three deaths. Other places like Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru and Kalaburagi also have seen significant number of dengue cases.