Mysuru traditional artisan selected to exhibit his works in Paris

September 4, 2024

Mysuru: P. Shivakumar, a traditional artisan from Mysuru, has been selected by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) under the Government of India to exhibit his extraordinary Mysuru rosewood art at the prestigious ‘Maison & Objet 2024’ Exhibition in Paris, which will take place from Sept. 5 to 9.

Shivakumar, who hails from a traditional carpentry family, has made remarkable contributions to the field of wooden handicrafts over several decades. Trained under his father and other skilled artisans, he began his career at the age of 8 and later established his workshop in 1986. Today, his unique designs are showcased in various Cauvery Emporiums across India, and his work has gained recognition both domestically and internationally.

Shivakumar is the sole artisan selected by EPCH under rosewood inlay category to represent India at one of the world’s most prominent design fairs.

His work will be displayed under the banner of ‘India – Magic of Gifted Hands,’ highlighting his exceptional craftsmanship. He exemplifies rich tradition of Indian handicrafts and reflects the country’s creative spirit.

Shivakumar has been conferred with National Award Merit Certificate for Karnataka State in 2009, State Award Certificate Winner in 1994 and Mysore Dasara Exhibition Award in 1986. These accolades reflect his position in the field of Indian handicrafts and his significant contributions to the craft.

Shivakumar’s elder brother, P. Gowriah, was honoured with the Kannada Rajyotsava Award in 2023 for his contributions to the field, showcasing the exceptional talent that runs through their family. A resident of Brindavan Extension in Mysuru, Shivakumar is married to Pushpalatha and has a daughter (Prathima) and a son (Santhosh).