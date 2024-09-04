Abhimanyu’s Mahout Vasanth and three other Forest staff bag CM’s Medal
September 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu’s Mahout J.S. Vasanth and three other Forest staff have bagged the Chief Minister’s Medal for their exceptional service.

While Vasanth bagged the medal for wildlife conservation, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) N. Srinivas bagged the medal for forest conservation, DRFO S.M. Manjunath bagged the medal for wildlife conservation and Forest Patrol Guard A.M. Manjunath bagged the medal for forest conservation.

The medals were presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function organised at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

