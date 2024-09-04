MLA demands legal action against suspended former MUDA Commissioner

September 4, 2024

Mysuru: A day after the Government suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar on charges of grave irregularities in the allotment of sites, KR BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has demanded registration of a criminal case against Dinesh Kumar and his arrest in the case.

Addressing a press meet at the MCC office here yesterday, Srivatsa maintained that the Government itself has officially admitted that the massive MUDA scam has indeed happened, with the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar.

Observing that by suspending Dinesh Kumar, the Government on its own has provided evidence to the High Court regarding the MUDA scam, the MLA claimed that the Government has at last acted on the BJP’s relentless campaign against MUDA scam, by suspending Dinesh Kumar.

Wondering why the Government has spared another former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh when he is equally involved in the scam, Srivatsa demanded that criminal cases be registered against both the former MUDA Commissioners.

Stating that both the former MUDA Commissioners must be arrested for their gross irregularities, the MLA said that the officials used to fear if Siddaramaiah was to attend meetings. But it is unfortunate that these two former MUDA Commissioners have kept the CM under control, he said adding that the CM may have avoided the situation which he is now, if he had acted on his complaints last year regarding grave irregularities in the allotment of 50:50 ratio alternative sites.

Asserting that the 14 sites allotted to the CM’s wife should stand cancelled with the suspension of G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Srivatsa demanded that the Government hand over the MUDA scam probe to the CBI and ensure that all the culprits are punished.