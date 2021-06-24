Karnataka Zoos receive Rs. 3.12 cr. through animal adoptions

June 24, 2021

Belagavi, Gadag and Hampi Zoos reopen today

Mysore/Mysuru: The nine Zoos in Karnataka, which were reeling under severe financial crisis following COVID-induced lockdown, can now breathe a sigh of relief as Rs. 3.12 crore have come through animal adoptions and donations.

Addressing a press meet at Mysuru Zoo premises yesterday, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy said that from July 29, 2020 till June 21, 2021, Rs. 1,94,09,700 has come in the form of animal adoptions and donations through ZAK App, while Rs. 97,99,186 has come through direct adoptions. Rs. 20,60,544 has come through donations through ZAK App from June 20, 2021. In all, a total of Rs. 3,12,69,430 has been received through animal adoptions and donations.

Mahadevaswamy said that actor Darshan will felicitate and give away certificates to select 50 donors and the date and time of the event would be decided soon.

Mahadevaswamy said that after unlock measures were announced, Belagavi, Gadag and Hampi Zoos will reopen from June 24 (Thursday) and as a precautionary measure, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has been made compulsory for visitors and tourists at these Zoos.

Pointing out that Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park would be opened after lockdown comes to an end, Mahadevaswamy said that RAT will be made compulsory to visitors and only then they would be allowed to enter the Zoos besides stating that an appeal in this regard has been made to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

Precautionary measures

Stating that no animal in any Zoo in the State is infected with COVID, Mahadevaswamy said that necessary precautions such as screening of body temperature for Zoo staff, facility of sanitisation and disinfectant wet mat has been made and staff have been instructed to wear face mask and hand gloves before entering any animal enclosure.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Jyothi Rechanna was present during the press meet.