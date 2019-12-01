Kashi Samaradhane: Homa performed at Ganapathy Ashrama in city

December 1, 2019

Mysuru: As a sequel to the opening of the 86th branch of Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama at Varanasi (Kashi) on Nov.10, ‘Kashi Samaradhana’ ritual was performed at the Ashrama premises on Nanjangud Road here this morning with hundreds of devotees taking part.

As part of the ritual, Rudra Homa and Rudrasbhisheka with Ganga Jal were performed on the sacred Sachchidanandeshwara Shivalinga installed at the Ashrama premises.

The devotees were presented with Rudrakshi for men and Tulsimala for women along with Gangal Jal and prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji opined that peace is essential across the world now and added that Mother Earth should be protected and saved from destruction.

