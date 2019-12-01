‘Talents’ unearths children’s creativity

December 1, 2019

Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School bags Overall Championship at Inter-School Cultural Contest

Mysuru: The students of Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School bagged the Overall Championship with a scholarship prize money of Rs.30,000 at Talents-2019, an Inter-School Cultural Competition jointly organised by Mysore Round Table 21 and Mysore Ladies Circle 9 at Swami Vivekananda Hall of SBRR Mahajana PU College in Jayalakshmipuram here.

Vijaya Vittala School and The Orchid School emerged as overall first runner-up (Rs.25,000) and second runner-up (Rs.15,000) respectively.

Talents Inter-School Cultural Competition has been successfully organised for the last 18 years and the students are getting more innovative every year with their presentations on stage, be it in the form of dramas, song or dance.

The students of Vijaya Vittala and Excel Public School had composed their own music along with original lyrics based on the competition theme which was ‘Technology & Social Media — Finding the right balance.’

Over 20 schools and 320 students participated in the event.

Noted singer Shreeharsha of SaReGaMaPa fame was the chief guest for the valedictory. A singer, musician and actor in equal parts, he enthralled the audience by getting them to sing along with him and also spoke to the children present, about the importance of finding their passion as well as the discipline and focus required to succeed in their chosen field.

Pooja Joshi, Founder, Beyond Taalas; Madhu Gundappa, Theatre Artiste; Vijaya Rao, Co-Founder, Kannada Book Club; Apporva, Vocalist and Music Teacher, were the Judges at the event.

One of the teams performing during the Talents-2019 Inter-School Cultural Competition.

And The Winners Are…

Overall Championship

1. Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School

2. Vijaya Vittala School

3. The Orchid School

Solo Song/ Dance

1. Vijaya Vittala School

2. The Orchid School

3. NPSI Mysore

Group Song/ Dance

1. Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School

2. NPSI Mysore

3. Vidyavardhaka School

Group Skit

1. Mysore west Lions Sevaniketan School

2. Mahajana Public School

3. Atomic Energy Central School

Kannada Debate

1. Lions West Sevaniketan School

2. Mahajana Public School

Kannada Essay

1. Shree Sharda Public School

2. The Orchid School

English Debate

1. The Orchid School

2. Kautilya School

1. Excel Public School

2. Atomic Energy Central School

