Legal awareness programme on ‘Sakhi’ held in city

December 1, 2019

Mysuru: Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane said that the Constitution has guaranteed fundamental rights to everyone and in this backdrop, the students should utilise all available opportunities to become responsible citizens of the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating a legal awareness programme on ‘Sakhi’, jointly organised by the District administration, Zilla Panchayat, DLSA, Mysuru Bar Association and Women and Child Welfare Department at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering here yesterday.

Pointing out that DLSA is providing free legal aid to all people whose annual family income does not exceed Rs.1 lakh, Judge Devamane said that only an income certificate was needed to avail this legal aid facility.

Calling upon the students to shun superstitions, he advised them to judge everything with a scientific and factual mindset.

Child Development Project Officer S. Rashmi explained the objectives of ‘Sakhi One Stop Centre’ and called upon women who are victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence to use the centre for counselling and other necessary help and assistance.

Pointing out that Sakhi is a project of the Government of India, she said that ‘Sakhi One Stop Centre’ has been set up at the second floor of Cheluvamba Hospital and will be open round the clock.

She called upon women and child victims, who are subjected to abuse of various kinds, to visit the centre for necessary aid and assistance.

College Principal Prof. B. Sadashivegowda in his address said that apart from the students, such programme was also needed for teaching faculty as well, as it will help in more effective teaching. Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Padma said that the Department will organise such legal awareness programmes for the teaching faculty in colleges in the coming days. Noting that many girl students are unaware of the benefits extended by the Department for women welfare and empowerment, she called upon the girl students to be aware of all the facilities extended to them.

Women and Child Development Officer Geethalakshmi, social activist Radha and others were present.

