June 29, 2023

Kaushalya Shivakumar (Rekha), wife of Chartered Accountant M. Shivakumar and a resident of Navilu Road in Kuvempunagar, passed away yesterday in city. She was 61 and had served as the Head Mistress at Pragathi Vidya Kendra.

She leaves behind her husband, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.