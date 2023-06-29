Govt. should hire experts to check power shutdown by Cesc

June 29, 2023

Sir,

It is quite tormenting to note that every other day Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) is resorting to unquestionable power shutdown in day time (10 am to 6 pm) in vast domestic, industrial and commercial areas of Mysuru city as well as around semi-urban business areas affecting the daily commercial activities and causing untold losses.

Such shutdowns also affect hospitals, educational institutions and the like.

With such vast advances in adoption of high-end state-of-the-art technologies in every field like digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Chat GPT and the like, why is the CESC unable to switch over to latest technologies in order to ward off such frequent power shutdowns. The lay public cannot judge on such technical matters of power shutdown in such vast areas in one stroke by CESC.

Therefore, the Government should appoint a committee of electrical experts from other States to look into the maintenance problems of power distribution centres to tide over such power shutdowns in Mysuru city.

– B. Aravinda Prasad, retired Senior Scientist, CFTRI Layout, Bogadi II Stage, 11.6.2023

