Kaynes Technology to invest Rs. 1,500 cr. in Chamarajanagar

October 30, 2025

Industries Minister M.B. Patil visits Hebbal Industrial Area

Mysore/Mysuru: Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil has said, Mysuru-based Kaynes Technology India Ltd., which is on an expansion mode, will be investing Rs. 1,500 crore at its Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) manufacturing unit at Kellamballi Industrial Area, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagar.

Minister Patil, who held discussions with the officials during his visit to Kaynes Technology in Hebbal Industrial Area here yesterday, said ‘Kaynes has sought 20-acre land for expanding its existing unit in Chamarajanagar. The land will be allotted after clearing the hurdles, if any, to utilise the land for non-agricultural purpose.’

Kaynes, that has its central office in Mysuru city since 1988, has its presence in seven States. The unit in Chamarajanagar alone, which initially had 70 employees, has now grown up to 700 employees, with the total manpower of the company touching 1,500, said Patil, lauding its trajectory of growth, with a network of 260 clients spread over 26 countries in three continents. Patil also made an appeal to Kaynes Technology to set up PCB manufacturing unit at Mulawad Industrial Area in Vijayapura and KGF in Kolar.

“There is no dearth of electricity and water facilities in Mulawad so also the availability of land at KGF,” said Patil.

Ramesh R. Kannan, Executive Vice-chairman of Kaynes Technology, Chairperson Savitha Ramesh and Director Jayaram were present.

Cyient DLM Technologies

During his visit to Hebbal Industrial Area, Minister Patil also visited Cyient DLM Technologies and inspected the functioning of the company, which is into manufacturing of electronics products. The officials explained to the Minister about its top notch designs, digital twin creation, long term technical partnership and other matters.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) R. Subramanyan was present.

Rangsons hi-tech unit

Earlier in the day, Patil inaugurated the hi-tech unit of Rangsons Aerospace Private Ltd. at Hebbal Industrial Area. Certificates were distributed to 60 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) holders, who underwent skill training at the company.

In his address, Patil recalled how Rangsons, which started as a Agarbathi manufacturing company is now into manufacturing of spare parts for aircraft. Karnataka’s contribution to aerospace sector has touched 65 percent in the country, emerging as the third biggest State with ecosystem at global level, he said.

Managing Director of Rangsons Aerospace Pavan Ranga explained to the Minister about manufacturing of required spare parts for Boeing, Air Bus and other big names in the industry and supplying them by exporting the products.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Dr. S. Selvakumar, Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KIADB Dr. M. Mahesh, Senior Officer of Boeing Company Ashwani Bhargava, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kanthesh and others were present.