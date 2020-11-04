Keep track of Corona patients with co-morbidities: District In-charge Secretary

November 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District In-charge Secretary N. Jayaram said that the authorities must seek information about patients who get admitted in Hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and keep a track on them for co-morbidities.

He was speaking at a meeting with officials on COVID-19 testing, treatment and control, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here yesterday.

Noting that many patients who get admitted in Hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 are found to be suffering from co-morbidities, Jayaram said that officials must see to it that such patients get proper treatment for their ailments.

Pointing out that it has been found that some private hospitals have defaulted on proper display of information regarding COVID-19 treatment, he said that the team formed by the District Administration for the purpose should inspect such hospitals for verification.

Emphasising on the need for the authorities to sensitise people at large public gatherings such as private functions, bus stands, Railway Station, markets etc., on strictly following COVID-19 protocol, Jayaram said that at the same time, it is important to make people understand the gravity of the situation.

He further directed the officials concerned to take measures for counselling COVID-19 infected patients undergoing treatment at Hospitals and those under Home Isolation, in order to instill confidence in them.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that the infections have been brought under control in Mysuru, with the district reporting lesser number of cases with each passing day. But still, the District Administration has enhanced COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure, she said and added that about a thousand beds are available in COVID Hospitals.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, ADC B.S. Manjunathswamy, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath and other officials attended the meeting.