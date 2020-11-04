Highway Robbery: Bike-borne miscreants assault riders, decamp with gold chains and cash

November 4, 2020

Mandya: In separate cases, Bike-borne miscreants have decamped with a gold chain and cash after assaulting them on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway coming under Mandya Rural Police limits on Monday night.

In the first incident, miscreants, who threatened a rider and pillion rider with a knife, have assaulted them before decamping with a gold chain and cash from them.

The riders, who were assaulted, are Santosh and Srinivas. On Monday night, Santosh and Srinivas were proceeding on their bike towards their place on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway from Mysuru side, when they saw two people standing along with a bike near Doddabyadarahalli Cross near Tubinakere on the Highway.

The two persons, who stopped Santosh and Srinivas, told them that they had run out of petrol and sought their help. Santosh and Srinivas, who obliged, began to tow their bike along with them and after towing to a distance, the two persons allegedly threatened Santosh and Srinivas with a knife, assaulted them and decamped with a gold chain and cash.

Santosh and Srinivas later lodged a complaint with Mandya Rural Police, who registered a case and are investigating.

Second case: In the second case, bike-borne miscreants have also snatched a two gram gold pendant along with a 15 gram gold chain of one Shivaraj, a resident of Indira Colony in Mandya, after assaulting him on the Highway near Induvalu.

On Monday at about 10 pm, Shivaraj, who runs a tea stall near a cement bricks shop close to Induvalu, closed his tea shop for the day and was proceeding towards his home when he saw two persons standing along with a bike on the Highway.

As Shivaraj neared them, one of the two persons hit him with an iron road and snatched his gold chain and the gold pendant and fled from the spot.

A case has been registered at Mandya Rural Police Station and the Police have suspected that the two incidents to be the work of the same persons.