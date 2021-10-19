Kerala bride and groom use cauldron to sail to wedding venue
October 19, 2021

Alappuzha: Amidst news of landslides and floods after the heavy rains which lashed across Kerala in the last three days, a couple — both health workers — braving flooded roads, reached their wedding venue by sailing in a large cooking vessel to get married yesterday.

The couple had borrowed the cauldron from another local temple and had asked to be assisted in the vessel by men pulling them through the streets.

Akash and Aishwarya were determined not to miss their big day in the village of Thalavady in Kerala. Entering wedlock in a flooded hall at Thalavady here adjacent to a nearby temple, where they were scheduled to get married initially and which too was filled with water, the couple were joined by a very limited number of relatives.

The newlyweds said they had initially planned a small event with a limited number of family members. But after the images and videos went viral on social media platforms, they said that they felt as though they had shared their special day with many others.

