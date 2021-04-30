KMF releases Ayurvedic milk with medicinal properties

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the second wave of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic causing havoc across the State, seven flavours of Ayurvedic Milk having medicinal properties produced by the State-controlled KMF(Karnataka Milk Federation) has hit the markets.

MyMUL(Mysuru Milk Union) President P.M. Prasanna released the Ayurvedic milk at the Mega Dairy premises on Bannur road here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna said that the Ayurvedic Milk is an immunity booster and has been released to the markets in different flavours, including Pepper, Thulasi, Ginger, Ahwagandha and Turmeric. Pointing out that this Ayurvedic Milk, developed by KMF, is available at all Nandini outlets across the State, he said that the Milk is available in 200 ML glass bottles, priced at Rs.20 each.

Continuing, Prasanna said that already 2,000 litres of Ayurveda Milk has arrived in Mysuru and 2,000 more litres is expected by Friday. Maintaining that MyMUL will get stocks from Bengaluru Mother Dairy depending upon the demand, he said that the Milk bottles have a shelf life of three months. He reiterated that the Ayurvedic Milk will help in boosting immunity to epidemic diseases at a time when Coronavirus is on a rampage. MyMUL Managing Director D. Ashok, Marketing Manager S.M. Pradeep and Manager K.S. Jagadish were present.