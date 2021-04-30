Seize and Ride: Cops take away vehicles of COVID Curfew violators

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police (both Traffic and Civil), who have intensified checking of vehicles to stop people, especially youths moving around unnecessarily during COVID Curfew, have intensified their checking drive and are seizing the vehicles of offenders. The Cops took away a few vehicles that were seized yesterday.

The 14-day COVID Curfew is in force from Apr. 27 night and will end at 6 am on Apr. 12. A time of four hours from 6 am to 10 am is given daily for the public to purchase essentials.

The Police have barricaded all important junctions, Circles and prominent roads in and around city and are keeping a hawk eye vigil on violators. Connecting roads to City such as Hunsur Road near Lingadevarakoppal, Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near K.R. Mills, KRS Road near Sunanda Factory, Bogadi Road-Ring Road Junction, H.D. Kote Road-Ring Road Junction, Nanjangud Road-Ring Road Junction, Bannur Road-Ring Road Junction and Mahadevapura Road-Ring Road Junction among others are barricaded and the Police along with Home Guards are manning these junctions and roads to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles.

Yesterday, the Police conducted checking of vehicles at Metropole Hotel Circle and questioned the motorists for moving around during COVID Curfew hours. While a few motorists told the Cops that they were returning home from work, the Police, who checked their Identity Cards (ID) for confirmation, allowed them to go and the vehicles of a few motorists, who could not give satisfactory reply to the Cops, were seized.

In some cases, the Cops rode away a few two-wheelers which were seized, while in some cases Home Guards rode pillion with vehicle owners riding the bike to the Police Station. Cases have been registered against violators.

A Police officer said that the 14-day COVID Curfew is implemented to stop people from moving unnecessarily to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 from spreading, which the people should understand as it is for their own good. “Vehicle can be released by paying penalty, but what if people contract the virus and suffer? Prevention is always better than cure,” he said and urged the people to stay indoors during COVID Curfew and refrain from moving around unnecessarily.

Picture shows a Policeman riding away a seized two-wheeler and another Cop taking a car to the Police Station.

281 vehicles seized: A total of 281 vehicles have been seized by the Police in city yesterday (Apr. 29) for violating COVID Curfew regulations.

Among the 281 vehicles that were seized for violating the rules and moving around on city roads unnecessarily yesterday are – 248 two-wheelers; Four autorickshaws; One goods auto and 28 Four-wheelers.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that vehicles of those found moving around unnecessarily on city roads would be seized and strict action would be taken against the vehicle owners, according to the press release from the PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.