DC instructs companies to ensure adequate supply of oxygen

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Highlighting the importance of oxygen in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has instructed manufacturers of medical oxygen and refill companies to deliver oxygen as per the State Government’s guidelines.

She was presiding over the meeting of medical oxygen manufacturers in the district here yesterday.

In the wake of COVID-19 surge, she asked them to strictly go by the Government’s guidelines and supply medical oxygen to only those told by the District Administration.

The DC said a Nodal Officer has been appointed for every oxygen manufacturing and oxygen refilling company to ensure strict implementation of the Government guidelines. The duty of these companies is to supply adequate quantity of oxygen to district and it should be ensured by the Drugs Controller. At any cost, the district must not face the shortage of oxygen, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Drugs Controller Nagaraju and others were present.

Representatives from medical oxygen refiling companies like Padaki Air Products, Southern Gas Limited, Mahathi Oxygen Company, Peenya Industrial Gases and Mangala Ravi Enterprisers participated in the meeting.