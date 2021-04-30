Immersion of ashes banned at Srirangapatna
April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the famous Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, where Cauvery River flows, witnessing a sudden surge in the number of people visiting the spot for immersion of ashes of the dead of their near and dear ones, Srirangapatna Tahsildar has ordered a ban on immersion of ashes and other associated articles in Cauvery River.

As the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is rising by the day, people are thronging the Fort Town of Srirangapatna, where River Cauvery flows, to immerse the ashes of the dead.

Following numerous public complaints that people from many parts of the State, especially from Bengaluru and Mysuru are thronging Paschimavahini, Gosai Ghat, Sangama and B.G. Hole, all located in the vicinity of the town, for immersion of ashes and performance of  customary rituals for the dead at Cauvery River during COVID curfew, a team of officials led by Tahsildar M.V. Roopa visited the spots on Wednesday and ordered a complete ban on immersion of ashes in Cauvery River till further Government orders.

With the Tahsildar ordering a complete ban, the Police have erected barricades at ashes immersion spots at Paschimavahini, Cauvery Sangama, Gosai Ghat and Sopanakatte in order to prevent people from performing the rituals of the dead.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bhanu Prakash Sharma, President of Shaswathi Dharmika Kriya Samithi at Srirangapatna has welcomed the order banning immersion of ashes in River Cauvery. Maintaining that the ban is a good decision considering the health and safety of the people, Dr. Bhanu Prakash said that immersion of ashes has its own special rituals for Moksha of souls. He wanted the authorities to identify a specific spot along Cauvery River for the  benefit of people.

